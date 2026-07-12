Erling Haaland neutralized by England and subbed off late as Norway's World Cup run ends

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Erling Haaland's day ended earlier than many expected. About 15 minutes later, Norway's run in the World Cup ended as well.

The Vikings' biggest star didn't shine Saturday.

Haaland was a nonfactor for much of his team's quarterfinal against England and — perhaps because of the strain of dealing with hot and humid conditions in South Florida — was taken out with Norway's hopes hanging in the balance going into the final 15 minutes of extra time.

The final score: England 2, Norway 1. Haaland was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in this World Cup; he had scored six times in his four appearances going into Saturday.

The Manchester City striker was, without question, one of the stars of the tournament — but England silenced him. And his former Borussia Dortmund teammate, Jude Bellingham, wound up stealing the show by scoring both goals.

Haaland had two shot attempts in the game, one on goal, and was virtually silenced after the first half.

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