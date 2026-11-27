NEW YORK — A record low 49 major league players were given permission to use medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, down from 54 last year, 61 in 2024 and 119 in 2013.

The total was disclosed Friday in the annual report of Thomas M. Martin, the independent program administrator of the drug program for Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The most-used medications to treat ADHD are Adderall, Ritalin and Vyvanse.

There were a record 12,035 drug tests collected in the year ending with the 2026 World Series, topping the previous high of 11,783 in the year ending with the 2023 World Series. This year's total of 9,626 urine samples included 111 during the World Baseball Classic. There were 2,406 blood samples used to detect Human Growth Hormone.

This year's testing included a record 2,331 taken during the offseason, topping the previous high of 2,113 in 2024. Of 57,165 tests in the past five years, 9,595 were during the offseason.

Only three tests were positive and resulted in discipline among players on 40-man rosters.

Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites. The failed test was Profar's second offense under the major league agreement.

Free agent outfielder Max Kepler was banned for 80 games on Jan. 9 after a positive test for Epitrenbolone. He signed with Arizona, hit .205 with 15 RBIs in 41 games and was released in September.

Philadelphia outfielder Johan Rojas was suspended for the first 80 games on March 16 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. He tore his right ulnar collateral ligament while preparing to return and had season-ending surgery on June 19.

Fifteen positive tests resulted in suspensions over the last five years.

There were two positive tests for banned stimulants, one for Amphetamine and one for Methamphetamine. A first positive involving a banned stimulant results in follow-up testing, and a second positive causes a 50-game suspension.

In addition to the 49 therapeutic use exemptions for ADHD, there was one for hypertension and one for sleep disorder.

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