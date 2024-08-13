Feeling good about move back to outfield, Betts homers for Dodgers in return from injured list

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Mookie Betts is returning to right field and adjusting to a new spot in the lineup after missing nearly two months with a broken left hand.

So far, the Los Angeles Dodgers star is adapting just fine.

Betts came off the injured list Monday and showed no signs of rust in a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, going 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single. The eight-time All-Star also made an exceptional play in right, a notable feat because he primarily had played shortstop this year before getting hit by a 98 mph fastball from Kansas City Royals reliever Dan Altavilla on June 16.

“Obviously, it’s a lot more fun writing his name in the lineup," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Betts has spent much of his career leading off. Now he's batting second — behind two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Roberts said before the game he wanted the right-handed-hitting Betts between the left-handed-hitting Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Ohtani thrived in the leadoff spot while Betts was hurt.

Batting in front of Betts on Monday night, Ohtani hit his NL-leading 36th homer, going deep on a 3-0 pitch for the first time in his career. Asked after the game whether it felt weird batting second rather than first, Betts paused for a few seconds before giving this answer.

“No, because it’s Shohei in front of me,” he said. “Whatever he’s got, whatever he wants to do, he can do.”

The move back to right field was something Betts welcomed, even though he believes he has shown he also can do a fine job at shortstop.

Betts said moving back to the position where he’s most comfortable will free his mind as he returns from the injury. He won’t have to think quite as much as he did earlier this season when he was trying to learn a new position.

“I said the same thing my first year playing right field,” Betts said before the game. “I wasn’t comfortable. I had to go through the bumps and bruises. There I went through 10 years of bumps and bruises, so I understand how to go about it. Shortstop, I went through two months of that. If you want to win a World Series, you need to be well-versed in every position out there. I understand that. All I really care about is winning.”

Betts' experience in right was evident Monday, as he perfectly played a ball off the wall in the sixth inning to limit Jackson Chourio to a single.

“That's the intricacies I was talking about, that you don't learn in two months," Betts said. “That took years to get good at.”

Monday night’s game against the Brewers marked Betts’ 917th career start in right field. He's made 98 at second base and 73 at shortstop. All his starts at shortstop and the majority of his starts at second base came over the last two seasons.

“I do believe that I can be a good shortstop, but I know there’s a couple of guys in our clubhouse who are very, very good at it — Gold Glove winners,” Betts said before the game. “They need to take care of that. I feel like what’s best for me and the team is to go out and play right.”

Miguel Rojas, who came off the injured list last week, hasn’t won a Gold Glove but was a finalist for the award in 2020 and 2022 while playing shortstop for the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers also have Nick Ahmed, a Gold Glove shortstop with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 and 2019.

At the July 30 trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired utilityman Tommy Edman, who was a Gold Glove second baseman with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. Edman, who also has experience at shortstop, hasn't played yet this season while recovering from wrist surgery but just began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Los Angeles utilityman Kiké Hernández gives the NL West leaders another shortstop option.

The Dodgers feel comfortable enough with their situation at shortstop that Amed Rosario was designated for assignment to make room for Betts. The club acquired Rosario from Tampa Bay for minor league pitcher Michael Flynn just two weeks ago.

Although he credited Betts' performance at shortstop this season, Roberts also said putting the 2018 AL MVP in right field was the right move given the options the team has now at shortstop and second base, where Gavin Lux has solidified himself.

“Mookie did a fine job at short," Roberts said. “Getting to the balls, making the plays, I thought he did a really good job of. It was just trying to really get a handle on the different throws, the angles.”

With their current roster, Roberts said the Dodgers are best off with Betts in right field "given the way Gavin's playing at second base and the way Miggy Ro's played at short and offensively.”

Jason Heyward had been getting much of the playing time in right field for the Dodgers this season. The 35-year-old Heyward is hitting .204 with a .288 on-base percentage, five homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games.

