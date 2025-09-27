Fernandes endures more penalty pain in Man United's latest Premier League loss

Bruno Fernandes failed to score a penalty for the second time this season as Manchester United lost 3-1 at Brentford on Saturday for a third defeat from six matches in the Premier League.

Fernandes’ spot kick was saved by Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher in the 76th minute, denying what would have been an equalizer for United. The Portugal midfielder also missed a penalty at Fulham last month.

United couldn’t fully recover from an early double by Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, who broke the offside trap to lash home the opening goal in the eighth minute and then bundled in a rebound in the 20th after goalkeeper Altay Bayindir parried out a cross.

Benjamin Sesko reduced the deficit for United in the 26th with his first goal in English soccer, thumping home a shot at the third attempt after Kelleher failed to deal with a cross under pressure from Bryan Mbeumo and made two saves off Sesko.

Mathias Jensen powered in a shot from the edge of the area for Brentford's third goal in stoppage time.

The latest loss for United came after previous league defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, with a humbling English League Cup exit at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby Town also thrown in so far this season.

United failed to build on a win at Chelsea last week and still hasn't recorded back-to-back victories under Ruben Amorim since his first match in charge in November last year.

Later Saturday, there are six more matches in the Premier League, including leader Liverpool looking for a sixth straight win to open its title defense in an away match at Crystal Palace and Manchester City hosting Burnley.

