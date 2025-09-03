World Cup tickets initially to cost $60-$6,730 but could fluctuate with dynamic pricing

MIAMI — (AP) — Ticket prices for next year’s World Cup will range initially from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,730 for the final, but could change as soccer’s top event adopts dynamic pricing for the first time.

The prices are up from a range of $25 to $475 for the 1994 tournament in the United States and for the U.S. dollar equivalent $69 to $1,607 when ticket details were announced for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

“I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play,” said Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup’s chief operating officer. “So that’s the message: ‘Get your tickets early,’ because anything could happen.”

Next year’s tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 and will be played at 11 sites in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada. The tournament expanded from 32 nations to 48 and from 64 games to 104.

The initial draw period will be limited to Visa card holders and will run from 11 a.m. EDT on the opening day through 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 19. Those picked to buy tickets will be notified starting Sept. 29 and will be given a timeslot to purchase starting Oct. 1. While tickets for all 104 matches are being put on sale, receiving a timeslot does not guarantee tickets will be available.

Sales will be capped at four tickets per person per match, with no person being able to purchase more than 40 for the totality of the tournament.

FIFA did not respond to questions about additional details on prices.

A second phase, called an early ticket draw, likely will run from Oct. 27-31, with purchase timeslots from mid-November to early December.

A third phase, termed a random selection draw, will start after the final draw of teams on Dec. 5 determines the World Cup schedule. FIFA said tickets will be available closer to the tournament “on a first-come, first-served basis.”

FIFA also said it will start an official resale platform.

Hospitality packages have been sold since May. For the eight matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, including the final on July 19, prices range from $3,500 to $73,200 per person.

Fans can purchase tickets to follow a certain team, or purchase for a certain site. Dynamic pricing was also utilized for this year's Club World Cup, when tickets were cut from $473.90 to $13.40 for the Chelsea-Fluminense semifinal at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and FIFA’s objective of providing funding, providing opportunities, providing growth to our sport across all the 211 member associations,” Schirgi said. “And as part of that mission, which we take very seriously, we’re looking at optimizing the revenue, but also optimizing attendance in the stadium, right? So, it’s always a balance between different factors.”

Thirteen teams in the field have been determined. The U.S., Canada and Mexico all are assured World Cup spots as the host nations, while reigning champion Argentina with Lionel Messi and perennial power Brazil are among the teams that have already secured qualification.

The host nations will play all three of their group stage matches on home soil. The U.S. will open June 12 in Inglewood, California, then play June 19 in Seattle and again June 25 back in Inglewood. Canada will play June 12 in Toronto, then June 18 and June 24 in Vancouver. Mexico will play June 11 and June 24 in Mexico City, with a June 18 match in Guadalajara.

AP Sports Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

