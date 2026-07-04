FIFPro union denounces racist abuse of players at World Cup

The FIFPRO players union said on Saturday that more must be done to protect footballers from racist abuse at the World Cup being held in North America.

The Netherlands-based union said in a statement that players are suffering from “a growing pattern of abuse" on social media and in person.

“In recent weeks, players have faced abuse online and in person, much of it racist and discriminatory,” the union said. “There has been intimidation and hostility beyond the pitch. These incidents are not isolated; they point to a systemic pattern that cannot remain an accepted part of football or society.”

The union did not give specific examples of abusive incidents.

It asked for soccer authorities, public officials and private institutions “to increase their efforts as monitoring and reporting alone cannot change behavior or prevent harm.”

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