Notre Dame and Miami strengthened their positions for the College Football Playoff with emphatic victories against overmatched opponents Saturday and Heisman Trophy front-runner Jeremiah Smith put the chef's kiss on Ohio State's most lopsided win ever against archrival Michigan.

The Fighting Irish, No. 3 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 4 in the CFP rankings, generated more than 50 points and 500 yards of total offense for the third time this season in a 52-17 rout of Syracuse.

Notre Dame wrapped up an 11-1 regular season and is assured of securing the top-12 CFP ranking it requires to be included in the 12-team playoff field.

The Irish entered the season with a “Leave No Doubt” mantra after they were edged out of a playoff spot with a 10-2 record last year. Their only loss this season was 28-24 at an AP top-10 BYU six weeks ago, but they made up for that with a 31-24 home win over a top-ranked Miami on Nov. 7. All of their other wins were by double digits.

Darian Mensah threw for a career-high 431 yards and matched his high with five touchdown passes to lead No. 4 Miami (No. 7 CFP) past Boston College 45-11. Mensah finished the regular season with 34 touchdown passes against just four interceptions and a nation-leading 75.4% completion rate.

It's possible he will have his favorite receiver, Malachi Toney, back for next week's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Wake Forest. Toney had his ankles taped and was in full uniform for warmups Saturday but did not play against Boston College. Toney has not played since getting hurt in practice on Nov. 4. He had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain a day later.

No. 25 Ohio State (No. 21 CFP) went into its game against Michigan with no playoff bid in sight, but the Buckeyes showed no mercy against their beleaguered rival in a 45-0 win.

The Buckeyes' largest margin of victory against Michigan before Saturday was 38 points in 1935. It was their first shutout of the Wolverines since 1962.

In what likely was his last appearance at Ohio Stadium, Smith had eight receptions for 90 yards, and his three touchdowns gave him a Big Ten single-season record of 20. His last TD was a 30-yarder with 1:45 left. He struck a Heisman pose and was immediately greeted by 2009 Heisman winner Mark Ingram, a Fox college football analyst who happened to be standing near where Smith made the catch in the end zone.

Conference championship matchups

The sorting out of matchups for next week's conference championship games concludes Saturday night with multiple scenarios at play in the Big Ten and three of the Group of Six leagues.

No. 5 Texas won 16-6 at Texas A&M on Friday to lock up a spot in the Southeastern Conference game opposite No. 1 Georgia. No. 9 Texas Tech clinched its spot against No. 2 Utah in the Big 12 game with its 48-27 win over TCU on Thursday. The Atlantic Coast Conference game between Wake Forest against Miami was set last week.

Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and UCLA remained alive for the two spots in the Big Ten game after the No. 13 Hawkeyes hammered Nebraska 31-7 on Friday.

Three Group of Six matchups are set: Jacksonville State vs. Liberty in Conference USA; Buffalo vs. Toledo in the Mid-American; and San Diego State at Boise State in the Pac-12.

The American, Sun Belt and Mountain West will have their matchups set by Saturday night.

USC-UCLA tops midafternoon slate

No. 10 UCLA would clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win over No. 15 Southern California at the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, injured late in the Bruins' triple-overtime loss at Michigan last week, started against the Trojans.

No. 19 Oklahoma will try to finish a strong last month of the regular season when it visits No. 24 Missouri.

South Carolina visits Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl with coaches Shane Beamer of the Gamecocks and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers under heavy scrutiny. The teams have split the last four meetings.

No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech, which has allowed at least 34 points in seven games and might start third-string QB Graham Knowles because of injuries to Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson.

Duke and its ACC-leading defense host a No. 8 Wake Forest team averaging better than 500 yards and 44 points per game.

Iron Bowl is the night highlight

No. 6 Alabama is a 15-point favorite against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide have a lot riding on this game and will get Auburn's best shot. Alex Golesh already has taken a big pelt with a win over Georgia and enters his first Iron Bowl as Auburn's coach with seven wins, the program's most since 2019.

Washington goes to No. 14 Oregon, which has caught its second wind and won four straight to revive its playoff hopes. Arizona State visits No. 16 Arizona for the 100th Territorial Cup, with the Wildcats' Noah Fifita going for his seventh straight 300-yard passing game.

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