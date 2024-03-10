Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct.

NEW YORK — (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was suspended for two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL on Sunday for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after a game misconduct.

Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving the game misconduct and a bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.

Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he would not leave. He relented after a couple minutes and headed to the locker room. Tortorella was replaced by associate coach Brad Shaw.

Tortorella will miss homes games Tuesday night against San Jose and Thursday night against Toronto.

