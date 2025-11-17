Forget winning the AFC West. Mahomes and Chiefs in danger of missing playoffs after loss to Broncos

DENVER — At this point in the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are usually cruising toward another division title and being touted as Super Bowl favorites.

Instead, they're losing the close games they used to win and, at 5-5, they're looking up in the AFC West at the Denver Broncos (9-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4).

It's all new territory for Mahomes and the startled Chiefs.

Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos on Wil Lutz's 35-yard field goal as time expired makes a record-tying 10th straight division crown a long shot. The Chiefs are currently out of playoff position; they haven't missed the postseason since 2014.

Rarely have the Chiefs appeared this vulnerable — or maybe this dangerous?

They're relying on the experience of going to five of the last six Super Bowls — winning three — to spark a late-season surge. But the clock is ticking with seven games remaining. They need to go 5-2 to reach double-digit wins, which coach Andy Reid has done every season but one since taking over in KC in 2013.

“We’re in a beautiful spot, probably not the most amazing spot, or where we're used to being in, but we still have an opportunity,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “Give me an opportunity, that’s all we ask for.”

In recent seasons, Kansas City was so used to winning tight games that it almost seemed inevitable. The Chiefs were 12-0 in one-score games a season ago, extending their NFL record to 17 consecutive triumphs in games decided by eight points or fewer.

This season, they're 0-5.

The Chiefs had the ball with just over four minutes remaining in a tie game Sunday. That’s typically a recipe for Mahomes’ magic. But the Broncos defense forced a three-and-out, and KC didn't get the ball back.

“It sucks. Don’t get me wrong,” said Mahomes, who was sacked three times and intercepted once while throwing for 276 yards and a score. “You’ve got to feel that. But you’ve got to be able to kind of use that energy to push it into the next week, into the rest of the season.

“We’ve been losing these close games recently, but we’ve played some good football in spurts. It’s just about being more consistent.”

The Chiefs were facing a banged-up team in the Broncos, who where missing their top cornerback (Pat Surtain II) and running back (J.K. Dobbins) along with their top tackler (Alex Singleton). Relying on a stalwart defense, the Broncos found a way to persevere for their eighth straight win.

And they've pushed the Chiefs to the brink. But feeding Kansas City's hopes is that its three toughest remaining games are all at home, starting next weekend with Indianapolis (8-2).

“The goal is to get into the playoffs and try to make a run at it,” Mahomes said. “We’re at that point where we've got to find a way just to win football games.”

The Chiefs were out of sync despite entering the game well-rested coming off a bye. It started early, with Mahomes unable to connect on three deep passes on the first series. Mahomes also threw an interception in the red zone in the third quarter.

The Chiefs committed 10 penalties for 69 yards. Harrison Butker had an extra point blocked.

Kansas City's defense had a chance to bail out the offense. But on a third-and-15 at the Denver 21 with 2:05 remaining, Bo Nix connected with Courtland Sutton for a 20-yard gain. A few plays later, Nix completed a 32-yard pass to Troy Franklin that set up Lutz’s game-winning kick.

“It’s frustrating,” cornerback Trent McDuffie said. "After the game, I told everybody, ‘We can’t keep our heads down. We have a whole year ahead of us.’ Positivity is everything, and we've got just get back to work. We've just have to get back to KC defense.”

There was one milestone — Travis Kelce caught a 21-yard TD pass from Mahomes for his franchise-record 84th touchdown. It gave the Chiefs a 19-16 lead with 9:57 remaining.

“He deserves it,” Mahomes said. “He’s a leader."

Which the Chiefs need right now — from Kelce, Mahomes and the rest of their veterans.

“It’s not always been just championships. We’ve dealt with adversity,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, this is something that we haven’t dealt with so early in the season, but at the same time, I know the guys in that locker room, and know how they’re going to respond.

“All we can do is stick together and push ourselves to be even better and try to do what we can to win this next week.”

