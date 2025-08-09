Former All-Star catcher Yadier Molina returns to Cardinals' dugout as temporary coach

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Yadier Molina is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals' dugout this weekend for the first time since his 19-year playing career ended in 2022.

The 43-year-old former catcher will be in uniform as a coach for games Friday night and Saturday evening against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

“I think it will be a good time,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s 48 hours, but even the short period, I mean, we just spent a little bit of time together, but even that in itself was just fun, and for the other guys, too.”

Molina didn’t hesitate to accept Marmol’s invitation to join him on the bench.

“It was great news when Oli invited me,” Molina said. “I was like, why not go over there, watch some baseball and try to help the team get better? We’ve got some young guys that really need some experience I can bring and show them. I’m happy to help.”

Molina rejoined the organization as a special assistant to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on Dec. 6, 2023, but had not been at Busch Stadium since attending longtime teammate Adam Wainwright’s retirement ceremony at the end of the 2023 season.

Molina will manage Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but said it will be at least a year after that before he considers taking a full-time position as a big league coach.

“That’s the plan,” Molina said. “I’m finished with my son. He’s a (high school) senior right now. After he finishes school, that’s probably when I start coaching in the major leagues.”

With a potential coaching career on the horizon, the 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner is staying focused on the present. He will spend a portion of his 48-hour stay in St. Louis working with the team’s catchers.

“When I signed with the Cardinals, I always wanted to meet him,” catcher Yohel Pozo said. “He’s my favorite player since I was young, but now that I have him here, it’s like, oh my God. It’s like a dream come true. Having him here, I talked to him a little bit and the way he talks, the way he expresses is really nice.”

The Cardinals have gone 212-228 without qualifying for postseason play since Molina retired, but the longtime catcher believes the future looks bright.

“You’ve got to go game by game,” Molina said. “We are in a position we don’t like right now. Obviously, we have to play better baseball, but I think we’re there. We’ve got the talent. I’m a fan of this team. I feel that we play the small game really good. We’re running the bases really good. The pitchers need to be more stable, but anything can happen. It happened before. We’re eight games back. That’s nothing.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.