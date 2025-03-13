Former Super Bowl MVPs Aaron Rodgers and Cooper Kupp hit the open market

The NFL league year kicked off Wednesday with two former Super Bowl MVPs hitting the open market.

The Los Angeles Rams cut receiver Cooper Kupp just days after signing Davante Adams to be his replacement and the New York Jets released quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a failed two-year stint.

The Rams cut Kupp after being unable to find a trade partner for the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp announced last month that the Rams were trying to trade him despite his desire to remain with the team. But with him being owed $20 million this upcoming season, no other team was willing to make a trade.

Kupp. won the receiving triple crown and Super Bowl MVP in the 2021 season when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp added 33 catches for 478 yards and six TDs in the postseason, including the game-winning touchdown in a Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on the Rams' home field.

But Kupp’s production tailed off in the past three seasons. He hasn't played more than 12 games in any season during that stretch because of injuries and hasn’t had 900 yards receiving in any season.

The Jets told Rodgers last month that they are going in a different direction at quarterback for 2025 and agreed to a deal with Justin Fields earlier in the week. They made his release official early Thursday.

A handful of teams could still be in search of a starting quarterback, including the New York Giants, Pittsburgh and possibly Minnesota if the Vikings aren't ready to turn the offense over to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade from Green Bay in April 2023 in hopes of winning a Super Bowl for the first time since after the 1968 season.

The four-time MVP's first season in New York ended just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon that sank the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes that were stirred by the QB’s arrival.

He worked his way back to the field to start every game this past season, but he and the offense struggled with consistency and results as New York finished 5-12. Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 3,897 yards but lacked some mobility in his return from the injury.

The Jets also released linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Other deals

— Safety Damar Hamlin is returning to Buffalo, and the Bills also continued restocking their defensive front by agreeing to sign tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The Bills announced reaching an agreement to sign Hamlin to a one-year contract. A person with knowledge of the deal, meantime, confirmed Ogunjobi agreed to a one-year contract that includes $8 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn't been signed.

— Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay is heading to the other side of Pennsylvania. The veteran cornerback, who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last month, is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a person with knowledge of the agreement said on condition of anonymity because it was not made public.

— Seattle filled two big holes by agreeing to a one-deal worth up to $5.5 million with speedy receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a three-year, $42 million contract with former Dallas pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. The Seahawks were in dire need of adding receivers after releasing Tyler Lockett in a cost-cutting move last week and agreeing to a trade to send D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh. The Seahawks also needed help on the defensive front after releasing Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris last week.

— The Minnesota Vikings made another major move on interior redesign, agreeing to terms with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Javon Hargrave on a two-year, $30 million contract with $19 million guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. The agreement followed Hargrave's release by the San Francisco 49ers. He played in only three games for them in 2024 before suffering a torn triceps muscle that required surgery.

— Cleveland and defensive tackle Maliek Collins agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $13 million fully guaranteed, Rosenhaus told the AP. Collins started 17 games for the 49ers after spending his first eight seasons with Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas. Collins, who turns 30 next month, has 30 1/2 sacks, including five last season.

— Tight end Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move. Engram's deal includes $16.5 million guaranteed.

— Guard Kevin Zeitler and Tennessee agreed on a one-year, $9 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move.

— Detroit and run-stuffing defensive tackle Roy Lopez agreed to a $4.65 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Lopez gives Detroit's defense another tackle with four years of experience, joining veterans Alim McNeill and DJ Reader, to bolster a line that was hit hard by injuries last season.

— Quarterback Mac Jones will finally join the 49ers four years after the team nearly drafted him third overall. Jones agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million with $5 million guaranteed to join the Niners, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

— Washington retained veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to back up Jayden Daniels. The Commanders agreed to re-sign Mariota on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been signed.

Trading places

The Cowboys made two trades on Wednesday. Dallas acquired linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. from Tennessee. The Cowboys are also getting a seventh-round draft pick this year while sending a sixth-rounder to the Titans.

The Cowboys also acquired cornerback Kaiir Elam from Buffalo, adding depth to a position with some questions as the Bills decided to move on from their 2022 first-round draft pick. The Bills acquired two draft picks — a 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 seventh-rounder — while giving up a 2025 sixth-round choice to the Cowboys.

AP Pro Football Writers Schuyler Dixon, Rob Maaddi and Dennis Waszak Jr., and AP Sports Writers Will Graves, Larry Lage, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

