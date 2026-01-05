Gauff clarifies comments on American tennis fans, loses to Bouzas Maneiro

PERTH, Australia — Coco Gauff dropped a post on social media just before she started her United Cup singles match Monday, hoping to add context to her recent comments about American tennis fans.

The issue was clearly a distraction and the match didn't go well for the No. 4-ranked Guaff, who struggled in a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 loss to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Perth.

It gave Spain a 1-0 lead over the defending champion U.S. team in the Group A contest ahead of the men's singles and mixed doubles.

“I‘m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context,” Gauff said in pre-match post, referring to the “worst” comments she made earlier at the tournament comparing support for players from smaller countries with the kind of support American players receive on foreign soil.

Gauff said she wasn't expecting fans to travel to tournaments specifically to support their compatriots, but instead was talking broadly about the audible and visible support at events — other than the U.S. Open — that attracted American tennis fans.

“Those from smaller countries come with their colors and flags and it is clear on who they are supporting.” Gauff said in her post. “I was just speaking from my perspective. I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone, it was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries.”

Gauff, a 21-year-old two-time major winner, said her initial comments were in response to a question at a news conference.

“I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs. mine that is all,” she said. "Nevertheless I am grateful for any support no matter how big or small it is.”

In a clip of the news conference posted on X, Gauff said: “I feel like we're definitely in the tennis department the worst when it comes to that.”

She added that at previous team events she'd noticed that players from other countries get more animated support from their fans than the American tennis players do, but attributed that to the U.S. having so many successful teams and athletes to support.

Guaff said there was always good support for the Americans from fans who travel to the Australian Open in Melbourne, “but I would like to see some more Americans if we make it to Sydney (United Cup finals) in Sydney than there were last year.”

In her first match of the United Cup last weekend, Gauff had a 6-1 6-1 win over Solana Sierra to help the U.S. team open with a victory over Argentina.

