Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play

DORTMUND, Germany — (AP) — Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big VAR calls set the host nation on its way to a storm-affected 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals on Saturday.

Denmark defender Joachim Andersen had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions in the 50th minute, before giving away a penalty for handball on Germany’s very next attack.

Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th of a match that was suspended for about 25 minutes in the first half because of a thunderstorm at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

It was Germany’s first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since 2016.

