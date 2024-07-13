Sports

Gio Urshela hits 2-run homer, Tigers score 7 runs in 2 innings to stun Dodgers 11-9

By DAVE HOGG

Dodgers Tigers Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani safely beats the throw to Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith to steal second during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

DETROIT — (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after the Detroit Tigers overcame a 9-4 deficit in the ninth to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-9 on Saturday.

Wenceel Perez bunted Ryan Vilade to third to start the 10th. The Dodgers played a five-man infield, but Urshela ruined the strategy by homering to left off Yohan Ramirez (0-4).

Shohei Ohtani hit his 200th homer and tripled, giving him 233 total bases — the eighth-highest total before the All-Star break since the game was first played in 1933.

Ricky Vanasco started the ninth for the Dodgers, but didn't retire any of the three batters he faced. It was 9-6 when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought in closer Evan Phillips.

Phillips retired the first two batters, but Carson Kelly hit an RBI single to make it 9-7 and Colt Keith tied the game with a homer to left.

Will Vest (2-3) got Freddie Freeman to hit into a bases-loaded double play to end the top of the 10th.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead when Ohtani led off the game with a triple and scored when Freeman grounded into a force at second.

Detroit got two runs in the second, with Kiké Hernández's error helping set up Keith's two-run double, but the Dodgers tied it in the third. They loaded the bases on a walk and two singles. Montero struck out Andy Pages for the second out but walked Chris Taylor to make it 2-2.

The inning could have gotten much worse for Detroit, as right fielder Vilade lost Gavin Lux's flyball in the sun, but he recovered to make a lunging catch.

Ohtani led off the fifth with a long homer to right and Lux made it 5-2 with a two-run single later in the inning.

Vilade and Andy Ibáñez led off the bottom of the inning with back-to-back homers. Vilade's was the first of his major-league career.

Cavan Biggio walked in the sixth, took third on an Austin Barnes single and scored the sixth Dodgers run when Ohtani grounded into a force at second.

Hernández made it 8-4 with a two-run homer in the seventh. Freeman's sacrifice fly scored Ohtani to make it 9-4 in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The Tigers and Dodgers finish the three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with both teams expected to get nine innings out of their bullpens.

