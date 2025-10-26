Haaland scoring run over in Man City loss as Arsenal opens up 4-point lead in Premier League

Erling Haaland's 12-game scoring streak ended Sunday in Manchester City's first loss in nearly two months, allowing Arsenal to extend its lead to four points in the Premier League.

Arsenal's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace — secured via a brilliant scissor kick by former Palace player Eberechi Eze — was made all the sweeter by City losing 1-0 at Aston Villa, with right back Matty Cash grabbing the winner from a fierce 19th-minute strike.

It was City's first defeat since Aug. 31 and meant Haaland's scoring run for club and country — stretching back even further, to Aug. 23 — is over. The Norway striker did bundle the ball into the net in the 90th minute, before crashing into the post, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

With beleaguered Liverpool losing 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday, it has been a bad weekend for Arsenal's chief title rivals.

Somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal's closest challenger now is Bournemouth, which won 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. Even more unlikely is the sight of promoted Sunderland a point further back in third place — and a point ahead of fourth-placed City.

“It’s very early, we’re still in October," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the BBC. “The emotional state is really high but there are a lot of things to get better.”

Burnley scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to win 3-2 at last-placed Wolverhampton, which has yet to win any of its first nine games of the campaign for the second straight season.

Everton hosted Tottenham later Sunday.

Muted celebration

Eze barely celebrated after producing a wonderful finish from Gabriel Magalhaes' nod-down to ultimately clinch a fourth straight league win for Arsenal, which is seeking to become English champion for the first time since 2004.

"The technique is unbelievable," Arteta said of the England playmaker, who started the season with Palace before completing a move to Arsenal, the team he supported as a kid, for a reported initial fee of 60 million pounds ($80 million) late in the summer transfer window.

This was a first league goal for his new club — and it came from a typical source, an Arsenal set piece.

It was also another clean sheet for Arteta's team, which has conceded just three goals in nine games. It was achieved despite center back William Saliba being withdrawn because of injury at halftime and Declan Rice also going off midway through the second half with an undisclosed problem.

Haaland blunted

Haaland had previously scored in all but one of City's games this season and, in his words, has been in the form of his life.

But he was unable to make it seven straight Premier League games on the scoresheet as Villa defended stoutly in the face of a late City onslaught to record a third straight home win over Pep Guardiola's team.

City has lost three of its nine league games and is six points behind Arsenal.

Cash lashed home a left-footed shot after a corner reached him at the edge of the area.

Bournemouth flying

During the summer transfer window, Bournemouth lost three of its back four and its goalkeeper from last season.

It hasn't stopped the team making an unexpectedly good start — and a prolific new striker has been unearthed, too.

After Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring directly from a corner in the 25th minute, 19-year-old striker Eli Junior Kroupi doubled Bournemouth’s lead with a long-range strike into the corner — his fourth goal in his last three appearances.

The France under-21 striker is currently playing in place of the injured Evanilson.

It was Sean Dyche’s first Premier League match in charge of Forest.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.