Harry Kane scores twice as Bayern Munich beats Flamengo 4-2 to advance in Club World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich capitalized on a quick start to beat Flamengo 4-2 in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

Germany's premier soccer club regrouped quickly from its only loss of the tournament last week against Benfica, jumping out to a 2-0 lead and then holding off Flamengo's comeback attempt to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich will face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in Atlanta.

Kane’s first goal was a deflected strike nine minutes in that made it 2-0, and the prolific goal scorer found the back of the net again on a feed from teammate Joshua Kimmich that he whipped past goalie Agustín Rossi.

The Bundesliga champion struck early when Flamengo star Erick Pulgar headed the ball into his own net off Joshua Kimmich’s corner six minutes into the match.

Flamengo answered when Gerson fired a strike past Manuel Neuer in the 32nd to cut the deficit to a goal before Leon Goretzka put made it 3-1 at the half.

Flamengo pulled within a goal again in the second half when Jorginho scored on a penalty. Then came Kane again, finishing in the 73rd with his third goal of the tournament.

The 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium — home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins — has been one of the more well-attended venues of the tournament and was almost completely full Sunday, with many attendees wearing Flamengo's iconic black and red kit.

Key moment

Jorginho sent Neuer the wrong way on a penalty in the 54th to cut the deficit to 3-2 and give Flamengo life.

Takeaways

Bayern's win ensured that at least four European clubs will advance to the quarterfinals. It also set up a rematch of the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, as they'll face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinal after the European Champion routed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-0 earlier Sunday in Atlanta.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.