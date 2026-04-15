Hilton Head a time to exhale and move on from the Masters

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Two golf tournaments separated by one week and 150 miles (240 kilometers) could not be any more different.

The Masters is the first major of the year, a high-stress test at Augusta National that requires full attention on just about every shot because of the razor-thin difference in the outcome. The RBC Heritage provides a tight, tree-lined Harbour Town course that oozes a sense of peace.

The winner gets a green jacket one week, a plaid one the next.

And there was one other element that made Cameron Young look forward to the week after being in contention at Augusta National.

“It is easier, physically, like the walk,” Young said after finishing nine holes of a pro-am round. “And staying closer. Everything seems simpler.”

Otherwise, it's time to move on amid a reminder there is no time to stop to rest.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy chose not to play this $20 million signature event, not a surprise because he didn't play last year, either. Tiny, tight Harbour Town is one that doesn't quite fit him. Justin Rose also pulled out, fresh off his third time with a lead on the back nine at Augusta National without a green jacket to show for it.

The PGA Tour is in the early stages of a six-week stretch that includes two majors and three $20 million signature events.

The Masters is over. They're on to Hilton Head.

“It's over with. Can't really go back,” said Scottie Scheffler, who had reason to replay the final round in his mind in the three days between tournaments.

He was 12 shots behind going into the weekend at the Masters and finished one behind McIlroy despite making only one birdie on the par 5s on the back nine all week.

“So if I would be frustrated, it would be with the start,” Scheffler said. “But I'm proud of how I played on the weekend. That's part of the beauty and frustrating part of golf — I get to try again this week. And if I had won last week, it would be the same thing.”

He speaks from experience. The last time Scheffler won the Masters in 2024, he came to the RBC Heritage and won by three shots. He is known to put winning — and losing — behind him quickly. The difference this week was the time he invested getting ready.

“The preparation looks a little different in terms of not doing nearly as much as a normal week," he said. “That's mainly because this golf course doesn't change too much. Rest is a huge part of that.”

The field is the largest for the signature events, 82 players because of 10 additional players who won in 2025 and did not get to play The Sentry at Kapalua because it was canceled by a dispute over water.

Young had just as good of a chance to win as Scheffler, and that was on his mind when he drove three hours through the Low Country of South Carolina to the next destination. He had eight straight chances at birdie on the back nine at the Masters and finished with nine straight pars.

“I had a really good chance to win, and I played the golf to win,” Young said. “I just didn't, which happens a lot in golf. But I think about all the times Rosey has played the golf to win and hasn't, or even Rory. It does happen.”

What he enjoyed about the week in retrospect was being in the final group, leading by two shots on the front nine. Young was thinking about having a chance a month before the Masters.

“I enjoyed the battle on Sunday. I enjoyed the week,” he said. “I started in a bad spot (a 40 on the front nine Thursday) and enjoyed the grind of getting back to somewhere worthwhile. And by Sunday, I gave myself every chance.”

There is a relaxing vibe about Hilton Head, and a lot of wedges in the hands of the best players, both of which can be deceptive. The Harbour Town course can be challenging with trees that get in the way and plenty of water to punish mistakes.

“When you're out of position here, you're not often able to get it to the front of the green,” Young said. "At Augusta, you can hit it miles off line and a lot of times you can get something to the front of the green. Here, you hit one off line and you're hitting out sideways, or you have water in front.

“It's not an easy golf course,” he said. “There's no foot off the gas at all on the golf front.”

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