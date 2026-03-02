Hoosiers continue making history by sending school-record 9-player contingent to NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The national champion Indiana Hoosiers just keep making history.

Less than two months after winning their first national championship and becoming the first major college football team to go 16-0 since the 1890s, the Hoosiers made themselves right at home during the NFL's annual scouting combine.

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in April, led a school-record nine-player contingent an hour north of campus, a far larger group than usually heads to Indy.

"It's amazing, because a couple years ago, I don't think we had anybody come here," said safety Louis Moore, who started his career with the Hoosiers and returned last fall after spending the 2024 season at Ole Miss. "So, the fact that we've got nine here, it's something special."

Two years ago, linebacker Aaron Casey was Indiana's lone representative. Last year, it was only quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive lineman CJ West. And even though the Hoosiers still fell behind Ohio State (15), Texas and Georgia (14), Oregon (12), Ole Miss and South Carolina (11) and national runner-up Miami (10), it's clear the Hoosiers are a program on the march with yet another strong incoming transfer class and 2025 Big Ten offensive lineman of the year Carter Smith returning to school.

In April, they could break another school record — for players selected in a draft. Indiana had seven chosen in 1976 and six chosen in 1944. And receiver Elijah Sarratt believes Indiana's season has prepared them well for what comes next.

“That was my first time playing (16) games in the season, so I kind of played an NFL season,” he said. “But going against those powerhouses that you go against in the playoffs, starting with Ohio State in the Big Ten championship and then going from Alabama, Oregon, to Miami. Every weekend in the NFL, you’re playing a great team, a team that wants to win."

Making a statement

There's little doubt KC Concepcion of Texas A&M is one of the draft's most skilled receivers.

But he also wants to serve as an example for others with speech impediments. On Monday, Concepcion used his social media account to address his interviews this week in Indianapolis, explaining he's had a stutter since he can remember talking.

“This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this,” he wrote in part. “I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up who may be afraid and not confident in yourself. I stand with you. This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in the world. I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews.”

Rising

Eli Stowers. The quarterback-turned-tight end put his athleticism on full display in Indy with a 45 1/2-inch vertical jump that wasn't just the best of the weekend but the best on the NFL’s official all-time chart. He also matched WR Ted Hurst with the best broad jump of the week, 11 feet, 3 inches.

The Styles brothers. Sonny, the linebacker, wasn't far behind Stowers with a 43 1/2-inch vertical, an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump and a time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash after measuring in at 6-5, 244 pounds. Lorenzo Jr., the safety, had a 4.27-second 40, the best at his position and the second best all week.

Mike Washington Jr. Though former Notre Dame stars Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price did nothing to hurt the likelihood they'll be the first two running backs selected in April, Washington made his case for being the third with the top 40 time among the backs, 4.33 seconds.

D'Angelo Ponds. The top cover cornerback for national champion Indiana has grown accustomed to hearing doubters questioning his size, 5-9, 182 pounds. But his speed and explosiveness have allowed him to win battles against some of the nation's top receivers. He showed scouts why he's so good with a 43 1/2-inch vertical jump at the combine. He'll run the 40 at his Pro Day on April 1.

Falling

Nick Singleton. It's unusual for a combine invitee to arrive with a knee scooter and a walking boot, but that was the case for the former Penn State running back after breaking a bone in his right foot during Senior Bowl week. It's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to participate at Penn State's Pro Day, though Singleton still hopes to schedule a full workout before the draft.

Carnell Tate. The former Ohio State star is expected to be one of the first receivers taken April 23. But scouts certainly didn't expect him to produce an official time of 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash. While there were reports some teams clocked Tate in the 4.45 to 4.47-second range, at least Tate will have a second chance to make a first impression.

Lee Hunter. The massive defensive tackle from Texas Tech entered combine week projected to be one of the top choices at his position. His workout left some doubt. After running the second-worst 40 among all defensive linemen (5.18 seconds), he posted the shortest vertical jump (21 1/2 inches) and tied for the worst broad jump (8 feet, 4 inches) among defensive linemen.

Diego Pavia. Nobody can question the productivity or toughness of the Heisman Trophy runner-up. The bigger concern for the 24-year-old former Vanderbilt quarterback is size. He measured in at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds, a frame that could make teams think twice before selecting him.

