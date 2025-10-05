India beats Pakistan by 88 runs in women's World Cup with disputed dismissal

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Seam bowler Kranti Goud and spinner Deepti Sharma took three wickets each as India routed archrival Pakistan by 88 runs in their women's World Cup match on Sunday which had a controversial dismissal.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 50-over match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India was all out for 247 in the last delivery of its innings and, in reply, Pakistan was dismissed for 159 in 43 overs. The only half century of the game came from Pakistan's Sidra Amin who made 81 runs in her 13th score over 50 in one-day internationals.

Amin shared 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (33) to lift Pakistan's hopes briefly after it was reduced to 26-3.

Pakistan's first wicket was lost in a confusing manner when opening batter Muneeba Ali was adjudged run out. Ali had grounded her bat after returning to her crease, having moved forward to play a shot. Her bat was seen lifted when an Indian fielder hit the stumps. Sana argued with the fourth umpire that the batter was not attempting a run but the decision stood.

