India suspends its top cricket tournament, the IPL, for a week amid military tensions with Pakistan

MUMBAI, India — (AP) — India’s biggest domestic cricket tournament was suspended for one week on Friday following the escalating military tensions with Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League, which attracts top players from around the world, was halted with immediate effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The decision comes after a night of artillery exchanges between Indian and Pakistani soldiers across their frontier in Kashmir, amid a growing military standoff that erupted following an attack on tourists in the India-controlled portion of the disputed region.

The IPL is the most popular cricket tournament in the world and runs between March and May. The 10-team competition still has 12 games to be played in the group stage before the knockout rounds.

The BCCI said the decision to suspend the tournament was made "in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country,” the BCCI statement said.

The suspension comes after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned on Thursday evening. Punjab's next game against Mumbai Indians had also already been moved from Dharamsala to Mumbai because of the closure of several airports in the Indian northwestern corridor.

Pakistan earlier said it was moving its own domestic tournament to the United Arab Emirates because of the tensions.

