India wins cricket's Twenty20 World Cup with 96-run victory over New Zealand

AHMEDABAD, India — India won the T20 World Cup for a record third time with a 96-run victory over New Zealand on Sunday to the delight of more than 100,000 fans at the largest cricket ground in the world.

India scored an imposing 255-5 in the final after losing the toss and batting first at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Opener Sanju Samson hit a brilliant 46-ball 89 with eight sixes, in his third straight 50.

New Zealand never posed a threat in its chase and was all out for 159 in 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah took 4-15 in four overs and Axar Patel picked up 3-27 in three overs. New Zealand opener Tim Seifert scored a 26-ball 52.

India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2024.

New Zealand was aiming for its first T20 World Cup triumph. It also finished as runner-up in the 2021 final, losing to Australia in Dubai.

India's batters on fire

India’s total was the third highest score in the history of the tournament but the defending champions could have been forgiven for leaving the field disappointed at not getting even more runs.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Samson scored 92-0 in the first six overs – the highest power play score in any T20 World Cup match. India's top-order trio hit 15 sixes between them with India smashing 18 sixes overall.

India had reached 203-1 in only 15 overs before James Neesham (3-46) took three key wickets in the 16th over.

Neesham dismissed Samson and also claimed the wickets of Ishan Kishan (54 runs off 25 balls) and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, for a golden duck.

Sharma found form on a big day for Indian cricket and hit a blistering 21-ball 52, and Shivam Dube needed only eight deliveries in his 26 not out. Neesham conceded 24 runs in the last over of India’s innings.

India became the first country to successfully defend its title and also the first team to claim the trophy on home soil. India and Sri Lanka co-hosted this 2026 edition.

Yadav joined the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as Indian captains to lift the T20 World Cup.

____

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.