Iraq facing World Cup playoff difficulties as Iran war closes embassies and airspace

BAGHDAD — Iraq's hopes of World Cup qualification are being impacted by the Iran war because players cannot get visas for the playoff tournament in Mexico and the team's coach is stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

“Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates,” the Iraqi soccer federation said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. “In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several professional players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.”

Iraq is scheduled to play either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico on March 31 for one of the last two qualification places for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The federation said it is in “constant communication with FIFA regarding the arrangements for our national team’s participation” in the match. It said the Asian Football Confederation is also “fully aware of every development regarding our team’s situation.”

If Iraq fails to qualify through the playoff, it could take another path if Iran is unable to take part in the tournament because of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country.

"We cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope," Iran's top soccer official Mehdi Taj said.

Should Iran pull out — still hugely speculative — Iraq or the United Arab Emirates would be likely replacements as the ninth and 10th-ranked Asian teams in qualifying.

But FIFA’s legal regulations are vague and appear to give FIFA president Gianni Infantino wide powers to shape any decision.

Iraq’s most certain hope of qualifying remains winning the playoff later this month.

___

