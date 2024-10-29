Italian 19-year-old skier Matilde Lorenzi dies from her injuries after crash in training

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Promising Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi has died from her injuries after a crash in training in northern Italy, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Tuesday. She was 19.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi," the world ski body said. "Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales."

Lorenzi was attached to the Italian army and her death was announced by the national defense ministry.

She competed at the junior world championships last season, placing sixth in downhill and eighth in super-G. She also raced on the second-tier European Cup circuit.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.