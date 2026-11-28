TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jadan Baugh became the first Florida tailback with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and scored on a 3-yard run to help the No. 20 Gators beat Florida State 26-10 on Friday.

Baugh had 77 yards on 19 carries for the Gators (8-4), who have won six of eight games against the Seminoles (5-7).

Florida has won three straight games — knocking off Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida — to flip the record from 4-8 in 2025 to 8-4 in coach Jon Sumrall’s first season.

“Eight’s better than seven,” Sumrall said. “It’s not as good as nine or 10. We left a lot out there on this year. But it’s a step in the right direction. From 4-8 to 8-4 shows growth. We have not arrived. We have nowhere near arrived. While I’m pleased with the win tonight, I’m pleased with the three-game win streak, I’m not at peace with 8-4. That’s not where I want to live. But it’s a step in the right direction for a starting point.”

Aaron Philo completed 9 of 12 passes for 127 yards for Florida before leaving because of an injury. Sumrall didn’t have an update on Philo postgame.

Backup Trammel Jones Jr. completed 2 of 4 passes for 9 yards, had a 1-yard touchdown run and also had a fourth-quarter interception. Jones committed to Florida State before flipping and signing with Florida in December 2024.

But Florida was able to move the ball well enough on the ground and capitalize on short punts by Florida State. Baugh was able to enjoy a productive afternoon, and he could smile about the result.

“We got a win, 3-0 against them,” said Baugh, a junior who ran for 266 yards and had two touchdowns in a 40-21 win over Florida State in 2025.

Sumrall expressed pride in Baugh’s decision to return to Florida and the mark he's left on the program.

“He’s left a legacy, whatever he decides to do,” Sumrall said. “I’m proud of the way he’s represented the Florida Gators.”

Patrick Durkin made four field-goal attempts — from 42, 37, 33 and 25 — to keep Florida in front by double digits.

The Seminoles were down to their fifth running back due to injury. Zay Parks had 55 yards on 14 carries, but the Seminoles managed just 98 yards on 37 carries.

Ashton Daniels completed 18 of 32 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions for Florida State. He left the field for part of a series in the third quarter due to injury and was replaced by Kevin Sperry, who had a fourth-down 9-yard touchdown pass to Landen Thomas.

Micahi Danzy had a 64-yard catch-and-run to set up a Florida State field goal.

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill went 2-2 in his four games leading the team after Mike Norvell was dismissed Nov. 1.

“I feel like they represented the Florida State football program in a positive way these last four weeks,” Stockstill said. “Did a lot of good things. I’m just proud of those guys and how they fought this afternoon. Obviously, we’re extremely short-handed. Nobody cares. But I’m proud of the guys and how they stepped up and competed.”

Baugh's run

Baugh surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the first half. He now has 1,057 rushing yards and could add to his total in Florida’s bowl game. He had 1,170 yards rushing last season in 2025 as a sophomore.

While he’s the first Florida tailback with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Emmitt Smith was 12 yards shy of making it three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 1987-89.

The takeaway

Florida: The Gators forced seven punts and recorded a fourth-quarter interception to wrap up their third straight victory in the series.

Florida State: The Seminoles couldn’t build many drives on offense and they couldn’t flip the field as the punters averaged 32.9 yards, forcing the defense to protect short fields.

Up next

Florida: Will learn its bowl destination Dec. 6.

Florida State: Season ends.

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