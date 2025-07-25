Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen says his 7-year-old son Wesley is recovering from leukemia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen announced Friday that his 7-year-old son, Wesley, is recovering from cancer.

Hines-Allen and his wife, Kaitlyn, provided the news in a three-minute video released on social media. They said the diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia came after Wesley spiked a fever and started bleeding from a tooth days before last year's season finale, which Hines-Allen missed for personal reasons.

“It just kind of like hit me, and then nothing else mattered after that,” Hines-Allen said in the video.

Wesley underwent chemotherapy for six months. He has a few treatments remaining before he gets to ring the bell next month at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville.

“Wesley is doing great," Kaitlyn said in the video. "He's swimming every day. He's running around. He's playing sports.”

Added Hines-Allen: “He's got back to being the big brother that he is.”

Hines-Allen and his wife also announced Friday that their nonprofit foundation, Four One For All, will launch a season-long campaign called "Four One For Hope" to give back to four cancer-focused non-profits each month of the NFL regular season.

Money raised will go to Nemours Children's Hospital in September, the American Cancer Society in October, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville in October and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation in December.

“Our goal is to ensure that families going through something similar feel the same level of love and support as we did,” Hines-Allen said in a statement.

Hines-Allen is a two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher who has 53 career sacks in six seasons in Jacksonville, two shy of the franchise record held by Tony Brackens. He signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract that included $76.5 million fully guaranteed before the 2024 season.

