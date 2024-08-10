Jake Elliott finally connects to give the Eagles a 16-13 victory over the Ravens

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Given a second chance after a Baltimore fumble, Jake Elliott made a 49-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night.

Elliott hit the right upright on a 50-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining, but Baltimore quarterback Emory Jones — who had just entered the game — was sacked and fumbled on the next play. The recovery by Patrick Johnson gave the Eagles another chance to avoid a tie.

At nearly the same spot where he'd just missed, Elliott converted this time to win the game. In addition to hitting the right upright on that fourth-quarter field goal, he'd also hit the left one on an extra point.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were both held out, and quarterbacks Josh Johnson of the Ravens and Kenny Pickett of the Eagles weren’t able to produce much scoring when they were in the game. Toward the end, it was Baltimore rookie Devin Leary vs. Tanner McKee, and Leary tied it at 13 with a fourth-down sneak from the 1 with 5:46 to play.

But after Elliott's missed field goal, the Ravens went even further down the depth chart and put Jones in. That proved costly.

Baltimore's Justin Tucker opened the scoring with a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter, but the Eagles answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Pickett’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Will Shipley. Elliott missed the extra point.

Baltimore settled for a 21-yard field goal early in the second, and that was all the scoring for the half.

The 38-year-old Johnson, now Baltimore’s No. 2 quarterback following the offseason departure of Tyler Huntley, went 4 of 12 for 62 yards. Leary eventually came on and went 6 of 10 for 37 yards.

Pickett, a first-round pick just two years ago by Pittsburgh, was traded to the Eagles in the offseason. He got plenty of work in this preseason opener, going 14 of 22 for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia tested cornerback Nate Wiggins, Baltimore's first-round draft pick, quite a bit early. He acquitted himself pretty well and was credited with three passes defended. In the second half, however, he went into the injury tent because of a shoulder problem.

The new kickoff format in the NFL didn't lead to anything too noteworthy, although after the opening kickoff was downed in the end zone for a touchback, Baltimore's defensive players looked like they were about to line up in the wrong spot before officials correctly put the ball on the 30.

Injuries

The Ravens lost linebacker Chris Board to a possible concussion and safety Sanoussi Kane to a stinger.

Up next

Eagles: At New England on Thursday night.

Ravens: Host Atlanta on Aug. 17.

