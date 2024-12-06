Sports

Jared Goff and Lions clinch playoff spot, beating Packers 34-31 on last-second field goal

Packers Lions Football Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gestures before the start an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)
DETROIT — (AP) — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Detroit Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The NFC-best Lions (12-1) broke a franchise record with their 11th straight win — including two over the Packers (9-4) — to stay ahead of Minnesota (10-2) in the highly competitive NFC North.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth down five times, including with 1 yard to go at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left, and his gambles backfired only once.

David Montgomery ran for 7 yards, barely getting a handoff from Goff after the quarterback tripped and was falling toward the turf. That ensured the Lions could try a field goal without giving the Packers the ball back, and Bates hit his third-game winning kick this season.

Up next

Packers: At NFC West-leading Seattle in a Sunday night game on Dec. 15.

Lions: Host AFC East-leading Buffalo on Dec. 15.

