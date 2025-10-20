Jayden Daniels' injury is not significant but his status against the Chiefs is not yet known

WASHINGTON — Jayden Daniels' right hamstring injury is "not significant or long-term," Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Monday, but added that he does not know yet whether the quarterback will be available to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’ll have a better feel ... when we get to Thursday,” Quinn said.

Washington (3-4) has lost two games in a row heading into its contest at Kansas City (4-3) next Monday night.

Daniels had an MRI exam a day after leaving in the third quarter of Washington's 44-22 loss at the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

He grabbed at the back of his right leg while limping off the field after getting sacked and fumbling.

Daniels, the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, already has missed two games this season because of an injury to his left knee, which he's been wearing a brace on. Washington went 1-1 in those games with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota starting for Daniels.

Against Dallas, Mariota came in to replace Daniels and threw a pick-6 on his second pass of the day.

There was much worse injury news for another Commanders player Monday: Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks, will miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee against the Cowboys.

Armstrong came into the day with a hamstring problem; he hobbled off the field during the game's opening drive with the unrelated knee issue.

“He's got a significant injury. It's going to knock him out. That's hard when he's really coming on like he has,” Quinn said. “That's a hard one for us. Just bummed for him. Thought he was really starting to make his mark.”

Armstrong is the third Commanders defensive end with a serious injury this season.

Deatrich Wise Jr. is done for 2025 because of quadriceps surgery after he was hurt while trying to block an extra-point attempt in Week 2. Javontae Jean-Baptiste went on injured reserve on Oct. 1 because he needed surgery after tearing a pectoral muscle during a game. At the time, Quinn called Jean-Baptiste's injury "usually something that's months, not weeks."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.