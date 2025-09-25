Jets quarterback Justin Fields progressing in concussion protocol, could return Monday vs. Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields remains in the concussion protocol but is progressing toward a possible return for the game Monday night at Miami.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Thursday that Fields will practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Jets' loss to Buffalo in Week 2, but is expected to be limited as he works through the injury.

Fields will have two more full practices on Friday and Saturday to determine if he'll be ready to play against the Dolphins.

“If he's cleared, he's the starter,” Glenn said.

Tyrod Taylor started in Fields' place last Sunday and went 26 of 36 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, but also had a pick-6 in the Jets' 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

Fields had a standout debut for New York against Pittsburgh with a touchdown pass and two TD runs in a loss to Pittsburgh. But he struggled mightily against the Bills, going just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and running for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game with the concussion.

