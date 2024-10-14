Joe Burrow runs for a TD and the Bengals' defense carries them past the Giants, 17-7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Joe Burrow scored on a career-long 47-yard run on the opening possession, and the Cincinnati Bengals' defense carried them to a much-needed 17-7 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Evan McPherson made a go-ahead 37-yard field goal in the third quarter after a botched snap and hold contributed to him missing a potential game-winning kick a week earlier. And Chase Brown scored on a 30-yard run with 1:52 to play — one play after he fumbled and the ball rolled out of bounds — to give the Bengals (2-4) some hope after a dismal start.

Rookie Tyrone Tracy ran for a 1-yard touchdown for the Giants (2-4), who are winless are home in three games and have one scored one touchdown. They failed to take advantage of a Bengals defense that came in ranked 31st in the league in scoring.

The Giants punted four times in the first half. In the second, they turned it over on downs twice and Greg Joseph missed two field goal attempts.

