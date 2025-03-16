Josh Berry races to 1st Cup Series victory, gives Wood Brothers 101st win with Las Vegas score

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Josh Berry raced to the first Cup Series victory of his career, taking NASCAR's oldest team to victory lane Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Berry, in his first season driving the famed No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, had the first victory for a Ford team through five races this season. William Byron opened the year with a Daytona 500 victory in a Chevrolet and Christopher Bell in a Toyota won the next three races.

Berry, meanwhile, had to run down Daniel Suarez following a restart with 19 laps remaining to take control. Although Harrison Burton won at Daytona last summer for the Wood Brothers, Berry's victory is the first not at a superspeedway since Ryan Blaney won for the team in 2017 at Pocono.

“Everybody with Wood Brothers Racing gave me a great car and we just battled and battled, and man, it was our day,” Berry said. “I just can't believe it. It was such a battle with Daniel there at the end. Beating and banging at a mile-and-a-half (track) is crazy. But whoever was going to get out front was probably going to win.”

It was the 101st victory for the organization spanning 20 different drivers.

Suarez in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing finished second.

“Definitely a little disappointed, but congratulations to the 21 team and Josh. They did a great job,” said Suarez. “They’ve been fast lately. They’ve been in contention. So congratulations to them.”

Ryan Preece was third in a Ford for RFK Racing. Byron was fourth for Hendrick Motorsports, followed by Ross Chastain of Trackhouse, Austin Cindric of Team Penske and Alex Bowman of Hendrick.

AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing was eighth and Hendrick drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10.

Joey Logano had late control of the race until Las Vegas native Noah Gragson hit the wall with 25 laps remaining to bring out the ninth caution of the race. Berry was in second when the caution came out and second behind Suarez on the restart.

Berry won in his 53rd Cup race and just his fifth race with the Wood Brothers, the team that signed him when Stewart-Haas Racing shuttered at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old Tennessee driver was a 40-1 underdog to win Sunday's race and his win put the Wood Brothers back into the playoffs for a second consecutive season. The team has a tight alliance with Team Penske, which has input in who drives the No. 21.

“It’s just been incredible. They’ve been so good to me. It’s just been a great relationship,” Berry said. “Obviously, thank everybody with the Wood Brothers Racing, but Team Penske as well. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and tried to help me and accelerate this learning process as much as I can.”

Bell to the back

Bell came to Las Vegas on a three-race winning streak with an opportunity to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races.

But his chance to extend his streak was stymied when Joe Gibbs Racing had to change the throttle body on the No. 20 Toyota after Bell qualified 13th and the penalty dropped him to the back of the field for the start of the race.

He never recovered in what was an overall subpar day for the four-driver JGR contingent.

Bell, who complained about the handling of his car most of the race, finished a team-high 12th. Only eight drivers have won four straight Cup races in the modern era of NASCAR that began in 1972.

“I don’t know. It’s fine. It was a grind, for sure," Bell said. “I don’t really know how I feel yet, but we certainly didn’t do what we did the last couple of weeks and that was just have a nice clean race.”

Chase Briscoe was 17th and Ty Gibbs, who rolled a sprint car Saturday night at the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finished 22nd. Denny Hamlin, winner of more than $200,000 over two nights of playing slots in the Las Vegas casino, couldn't convert his luck to the track and finished 25th.

Up next

The Cup Series races next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track that had been in the playoff rotation the last three years but has now been moved to a spring race. Tyler Reddick won last October and Bell won in 2023.

