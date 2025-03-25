Josh Pastner agrees to become UNLV's coach, AP sources say

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former Georgia Tech and Memphis coach Josh Pastner has agreed to take over UNLV's program, two people with knowledge of the hiring process told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The two people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. One of the people labeled it a “done deal.”

Pastner takes over Kevin Kruger, who was fired March 15 after going 76-55 over four seasons and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels, once one of college basketball most dominant programs that won the national championship in 1990, have fallen on hard times. They have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and have not advanced to at least the Sweet 16 since 2007.

Pastner, 47, will be tasked trying to get the program back to that level.

He most recently coached at Georgia Tech, going 109-114 from 2016-23, ending with losing records each of his final two seasons. But Pastner did have some success, leading the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and NCAA Tournament in 2021. He also was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2017 after going 21-16.

Most of his success came at Memphis, where Pastner was 167-73 from 2009-16. The Tigers made four NCAA Tournament appearances, won three Conference USA Tournament championships and captured two regular-season titles.

