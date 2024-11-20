Kam Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue 76-58

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 15 Marquette defeated No. 6 Purdue 76-58 on Tuesday night to snap the Boilermakers’ 39-game regular-season nonconference winning streak.

Purdue (4-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season nonconference game since falling 58-54 at Miami on Dec. 8, 2020, compiling the fourth-longest such streak in NCAA history. The record is held by Syracuse, which won 52 straight nonconference regular-season games from Dec. 17, 2008, through Dec. 17, 2012.

Jones’ triple-double was the third in school history and first since Dwyane Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists when Marquette beat Kentucky 83-69 in a 2003 regional final to earn its most recent Final Four appearance.

Marquette’s only other triple-double came from Tony Miller against Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 1994.

Stevie Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for Marquette (5-0). Chase Ross had 12 and Ben Gold added 11.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points, Fletcher Loyer 13 and Braden Smith 11 for Purdue.

Takeaways

Purdue: The string of nonconference regular-season wins wasn't the only Purdue streak to get snapped. The Boilermakers also had won an NCAA-best 25 straight November games.

Marquette: Jones has been a productive scorer much of his career, but Tuesday's game showed how much he has developed as an all-around player. His 13 rebounds and 10 assists were both career highs.

Key moment

Purdue trailed 55-49 with eight minutes left before David Joplin scored four points during an 8-0 run for Marquette that made it a 14-point game with 4:51 remaining. The spurt culminated with Ross getting a steal and passing to Mitchell for a layup.

Key stats

After committing just three turnovers Friday in an 87-78 victory over then-No. 2 Alabama, Purdue had 15 on Tuesday.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday, with Purdue hosting Marshall while Marquette faces Georgia at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.