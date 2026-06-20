Kate Douglass breaks the women's 50-meter freestyle world record in 23.59

INDIANAPOLIS — Kate Douglass broke the world record in the women's 50-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet Friday night.

Douglass won the final in 23.59 seconds, bettering the mark of 23.61 set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in July 2023. Sjostrom previously owned the seven fastest times in history.

“Wow, that’s crazy. I think I’m still in shock,” Douglass told NBC Sports in an on-deck interview. “That’s a lot faster than I ever thought I would go tonight or ever.”

Gretchen Walsh was second in 23.78, making her the fourth-fastest performer ever.

Anna Moesch was third in 24.30 at the Indiana University Natatorium.

Douglass had already won the 200 individual medley and 200 breaststroke at the meet, while Walsh had won the 100 free.

Douglass, a 24-year-old from Pelham, New York, is a five-time Olympic medalist. She earned silver in the 50 free at the 2024 world championships, but didn't compete in the event at the 2024 Paris Games.

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AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

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