Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston posts 4.28-second 40-yard dash on 2nd of NFL scouting combine workouts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Cornerback Maxwell Hairston missed five games last season with Kentucky because of a shoulder injury.

He certainly looked healthy Friday, looked just fine Friday, posting the first 40-yard dash under 4.3 seconds this week at the NFL's annual scouting combine.

Hairston was clocked at 4.28 seconds on the second day of workouts in Indianapolis, and he didn't just impress scouts with his speed. He also had the second-best vertical jump at his position at 39 1/2 inches, and tied for third in the broad jump at 10 feet, 9 inches.

Tulane's Caleb Ransaw also had a strong day, finishing third in the 40 at 4.33 while posting the best vertical jump at 40 inches while matching Hairston's broad jump mark. Iowa State's Darien Porter was second among cornerbacks in the 40 at 4.3.

Kansas State's Marquis Sigle and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori had the best performances among safeties Friday.

Sigle ran the fastest 40 at 4.37, while Emmanwori was next at 4.38. They also had the two best broad jumps with Emmanwori going 11-6 and Sigle 10-10. And Emmanwori also led the safeties with a vertical jump of 43 inches. Sigle was fourth at 38 inches.

Tight ends were the first offensive players to make it onto the Lucas Oil Stadium turf with Oregon's Terrance Ferguson and South Carolina's Joshua Simon dominating the 40. Ferguson posted a 4.63 while Simon came in at 4.65.

Alabama's CJ Dippre was clocked at 4.69, the only other tight end under 4.7.

Ferguson (39 inches) and Simon (38) also had the two best vertical jumps and the duo was second and third in the broad jump, with Simon going 10-4 and Ferguson 10-2. Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II led the group with a broad jump of 10-6.

Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers will take the field when workouts resume Saturday afternoon.

