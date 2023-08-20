Kerley out in 100 semifinals at worlds while Lyles, Coleman, Hughes move on

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — There will be a new world champion in the men's 100 meters after American Fred Kerley failed to advance out of the semifinal Sunday.

Kerley, who came in as the favorite, finished third in the final heat with a time of 10.02. The top two finishers in each of the three heats automatically advanced to the final, along with the two fastest finishers who weren't in the top two, but Kerley missed the final spot by .01.

Noah Lyles, who has said he thinks he can run 9.65, won his heat easily in 9.87 — the fastest time of the three semifinals. Another American, 2019 world champ Christian Coleman, won the second semifinal in 9.88.

Kerley started a little verbal tussle with Lyles earlier in the week when he said the 100 was his to win and that if Lyles ran 9.65, he'd run faster. Lyles shot back: “That's what they all say 'til they get beat."

Now, that showdown is off. Instead, the top contenders will include Lyles, Coleman, Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who ran 9.90, and Zharnel Hughes, who broke British champion Linford Christie's 30-year-old national record in June. Hughes' new record, 9.83, is the fastest time in the world this year.

