Kevin Stefanski hired as Falcons coach after being let go by Browns

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach.

Stefanski joins the Falcons after a six-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year and led the group to a 45-56 overall record. He was fired on Jan. 5 after a 5-12 finish to the 2025 season.

Stefanski replaces Raheem Morris, who was fired alongside general manager Terry Fontenot after an 8-9 campaign in his second season leading the franchise. He will report to newly appointed President Matt Ryan,who also holds most of the team's major passing records,

“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski, who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness and active collaboration with every area of the football operation,” Ryan said in a statement.

Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank brought Ryan on as his second-in-command and a key decision-maker for the franchise.

“Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture," Ryan added. "His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed."

Stefanski was named AP Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994 with an 11-5 record. He won it again in 2023 when the Browns made the playoffs and finished 11-6.

The coach climbed the ranks in Minnesota for 14 years with the Vikings before being hired by Cleveland in 2020. He overlapped with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” Stefanski said. “I am grateful to Mr. Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud."

Stefanski inherits a roster that includes four players who were named AP All-Pros in 2025. Bijan Robinson was named a first-team running back and second-team all-purpose player. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., right guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III each earned second-team honors.

But he also finds some uncertainty at quarterback. Shortly after signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in 2024, the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft. Cousins lost the starting job after underperforming midway through the 2024 season. Penix finished his rookie season and started the 2025 campaign as the starter before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

Cousins stepped in for the last nine games, leading the Falcons to a 5-4 record and four straight wins to close out the season. Penix's recovery is expected to linger into training camp.

Stefanski has experience with quarterback uncertainty. The Browns had rotating quarterbacks throughout most of his tenure after trading former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield and acquiring Deshaun Watson. Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders each quarterbacked the offense in 2025.

The Falcons also have several other staffing decisions ahead of them, including general manager.

“We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go,” Stefanski said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.