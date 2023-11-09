Kraken's Jordan Eberle out vs. Avalanche after suffering cut on leg from skate blade

DENVER — (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss the game at Colorado on Thursday night after suffering a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after the morning skate Thursday at Ball Arena that Eberle was “day-to-day right now as we go forward.” Eberle arrived at the rink with his teammates.

Eberle suffered the cut during a practice on Wednesday. Seattle general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times that Eberle suffered a cut near his quad muscle and had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Hakstol said Eberle underwent the procedure "to make sure that they went through and discovered everything that was going on with him.

“He's doing well today," Eberle said. He won't play tonight."

The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

Eberle has one goal and three assists in 13 games this season, his third with Seattle. The injury prompted the Kraken to call up top prospects Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley of the AHL. Wright was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 and Winterton was a third-round pick in 2021. Wright appeared in eight games last season for Seattle, while Winterton is playing in his first season above juniors.

Winterton said his parents are flying in from Toronto to be in the stands for his NHL debut.

“It’s been kind of crazy, honestly. Just kind of living out my childhood dream, which is kind of surreal,” Winterton said. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet, but it’s definitely cool to be here. It's cool to get the call.”

