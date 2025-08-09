Kyle Karros, son of 1992 NL Rookie of the Year Eric Karros, hits RBI single in first MLB at-bat

PHOENIX — (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros is off to a good start in the National League — just like his dad.

The 23-year-old Karros — the son of 1992 National League Rookie of the Year Eric Karros — hit an RBI single in his first big-league plate appearance Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"It was an unreal moment," Kyle Karros said after the Rockies' 6-1 loss. "Fun day."

The younger Karros has been a fast mover through the Rockies' minor-league system after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of UCLA. He was batting .301 with six homers this season in the minors.

“First game in the big leagues, it's cool to see him get that first knock,” Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said. “Had a good walk, played solid defense. It was a good debut for him.”

The elder Karros hit 284 homers over a 14-year career, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was at Kyle's debut, along with other family and friends.

The 57-year-old also played in college at UCLA, where he was teammates with current Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

