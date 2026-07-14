Kylian Mbappé denied a 3rd straight World Cup final and stays even with Messi in Golden Boot race

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kylian Mbappé won't get a third consecutive trip to the World Cup final and remains tied for first with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot four years after he won it.

The France striker couldn't generate many chances in his team's 2-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

Mbappé and Messi have eight goals each. Messi and defending champion Argentina will play again on Wednesday in the other semifinal match against England.

France will play the loser of that match in the third-place game on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Spain will take on the winner in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mbappé had the fewest touches of any forward in the first half with 15. Perhaps his most prominent moment was trying to persuade referee Ivan Barton that the penalty resulting in Spain's first goal shouldn't have been called.

Mbappé's best chance came in the 67th minute when his shot deflected off Spain defender Marc Cucurella and just wide. France was already trailing by two goals at that point.

The 27-year-old Mbappé was issued a yellow card in the 86th minute when he rushed toward Unai Simón just as the Spain goalkeeper was bending over to pick up the ball. The two collided, sending Simón to the grass.

Mbappé started the match against Spain after exiting in the 77th minute of his team’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco, when he scored his eighth goal of the tournament.

Mbappé also scored eight goals four years ago in Qatar, where France lost to Messi and Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final. France beat Croatia to win the World Cup eight years ago in Russia.

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