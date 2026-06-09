LA Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested Monday night on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Jackson was arrested after officers were called to his home in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. NBC4 reported that Jackson allegedly attempted to take a phone away from a woman when he thought he was being recorded, and the woman had scratches on her arm.

Jackson has been the Rams' starting left tackle for the past three seasons, starting 45 regular-season games and six playoff games. The former undrafted free agent re-signed with the Rams on a three-year, $57 million deal in February 2025.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously,” the Rams said in a statement. “Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Jackson's bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on bond early Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles jail records. The case will be submitted to the district attorney's office to consider charges.

The 27-year-old Jackson has been in trouble with the law before during his five-year career with the Rams. The Canadian-American dual citizen began his tenure as a backup on the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team in the 2021-22 season.

Jackson was sued last year by a woman who alleged he recorded sexual acts with her on his phone without her consent. The incident led to Jackson being suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for an undisclosed violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, but the reason for the suspension was not publicly revealed until the unnamed woman filed her lawsuit.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed in April.

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