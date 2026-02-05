Lakers acquire 3-point shooter Kennard from busy Hawks for point guard Vincent, AP source says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks remained busy before Thursday's NBA trade deadline by acquiring point guard Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for shooting guard Luke Kennard, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

Vincent adds depth at point guard in the deal, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the trade had not yet received the required league approval.

Atlanta's busy trade season began with the deal which sent All-Star point guard Trae Young to Washington for a package including guards CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Jan. 7. Vincent, 29, has played in 29 games, including seven starts, while averaging 4.8 points for the Lakers this season.

Kennard, 29, gives the Lakers a top 3-point shooting threat. Kennard has averaged 7.9 points in 46 games for Atlanta and leads the NBA with his 49.7% 3-point shooting.

On Wednesday, the Hawks acquired center Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz for cash considerations and traded center Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State in exchange for forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield.

Also Thursday, Atlanta requested waivers on injured center Duop Reath. The Hawks acquired Reath on Sunday in a trade that sent forward Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks also obtained second-round draft picks in 2027 and 2030 in the deal.

