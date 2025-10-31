Lamar Jackson torches Miami with 4 TD passes in return from injury and Ravens rout Dolphins 28-6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns, showing little rust in his return from a right hamstring strain, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday night.

Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes in his first start since Week 4 against Kansas City, and the Ravens (3-5) won their second straight as they hope to make a run in the wide-open AFC North.

Tight end Mark Andrews made two touchdown catches. Jackson's other TD passes went to tight end Charlie Kolar and receiver Rashod Bateman.

Derrick Henry rushed 119 yards on 19 carries. Jackson ran the ball five times for 14 yards.

The two-time MVP connected on his first nine passes of the second half before he finally missed DeAndre Hopkins on a deep throw in the final minute of the third. The game was out of reach by then, and Jackson had already thrown his fourth TD — a 9-yard toss to Bateman that put Baltimore up 28-6.

Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 25 of 40 passes for 261 yards with an interception, led the Dolphins 80 yards down the field early in the fourth, a promising drive that included two fourth-down conversions. But receiver Malik Washington fumbled at the 10, and Dolphins fans began to exit Hard Rock Stadium en masse with more than 10 minutes remaining.

De'Von Achane had 14 carries for 67 yards. Jaylen Waddle caught six passes for 82 yards.

The Dolphins (2-7) outgained the Ravens 226 yards to 109 and held them to 1 of 6 on third down in the first half, but Miami trailed 14-6 because of a slew of mistakes.

On Miami's second drive, rookie Tahj Washington fumbled at the Dolphins 4, and Andrews caught a 2-yard TD from Jackson on fourth down on the Ravens' ensuing possession.

Achane led the Dolphins back down the field with runs of 19 and 22 yards, but a false start by offensive lineman Larry Borom on fourth-and-1 forced Miami to kick a field goal, which Riley Patterson missed from 35 yards out.

The Ravens' offense answered again. Jackson escaped the grasp of linebacker Jaelan Phillips and connected with Isaiah Likely for a 35-yard pickup, which set up Andrews' 20-yard score — aided by two Dolphins defenders running into each other in coverage — that put Baltimore ahead 14-3.

Miami's only points were Patterson's field goals of 49 and 43 yards.

Good company

Jackson became the fourth player in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes against the Dolphins in at least three games. Tom Brady did it five times, and Josh Allen and Drew Bledsoe both did it three times.

Jacksons' previous two such games against Miami were both of the five-TD, no-interception variety.

Bad call?

Just when it appeared the Dolphins were regaining momentum in the second, rookie running back Ollie Gordon was flagged for tripping on a play where it appeared that he slipped. The penalty wiped out a 36-yard catch by Waddle.

Injures

Dolphins: Gordon (ankle), LB Chop Robinson (concussion), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (toe) and CB Rasul Douglas (toe) left with injuries.

Up next

Ravens: At Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Dolphins: Host Buffalo on Nov. 9.

