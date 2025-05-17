Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday after a dismal start to the season by a team coming off two consecutive playoff appearances.

The Orioles are 15-28 and in last place in the AL East following a loss to Washington on Friday night. Hyde guided the team through an extensive rebuild and won manager of the year honors in 2023, but Baltimore’s performance slipped noticeably during the second half of last year, and the Orioles have put themselves in a significant hole so far in 2025.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future. I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship.”

Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager. The Orioles also fired major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins.

Hyde is the third major league manager fired in the last 10 days, joining Pittsburgh's Derek Shelton and Colorado's Bud Black.

Hyde was in his seventh season as Baltimore’s manager. He endured seasons of 108 and 110 losses early on, but by 2023, the Orioles won the AL East with 101 victories — and the future looked incredibly bright thanks to young standouts like infielder Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

Baltimore had other top prospects in the organization as well, but after a 49-25 start last year, the Orioles played sub-.500 baseball the rest of the way and settled for a wild card. For a second straight season, Baltimore was swept out of the playoffs in its first series.

Then came an offseason in which ace Corbin Burnes left via free agency, and the front office tried to patch up the rotation with one-year stopgaps like Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Kyle Gibson. Sugano has pitched well but the other two haven’t, and the Orioles have the worst ERA in the American League at 5.31.

Meanwhile, an offense that was supposed to be the team’s strength has been spotty. Rutschman is batting .214, Ryan Mountcastle is at .233 and Cedric Mullins has slumped all the way to .226 after a good start.

The Orioles are hitting .192 with runners in scoring position, the worst mark in baseball. Friday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals was a microcosm of the season so far. Baltimore left 15 men on base and allowed the winning run to score from second on an infield single in the top of the ninth.

Top prospects Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo haven’t produced much, and injuries to Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Tyler O’Neill have hurt the lineup as well. And the pitching staff could afford health problems even less. Rodriguez and reliever Andrew Kittredge haven’t pitched at all this year, and Zach Eflin missed time as well.

The team’s poor start has put Elias under scrutiny after what looked like a very successful rebuild. If the Orioles don’t climb back into contention this year, he will be under a lot of pressure next offseason to bring the team back to the path it appeared to be on less than a year ago.

