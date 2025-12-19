LeBron James cites 'Luka magic' as Doncic has 45-point triple-double

SALT LAKE CITY — LeBron James was in awe of "Luka magic" after Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season in a 143-135 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

“That’s Luka. Luka magic! It’s no surprise. He’s just so damn good, it’s ridiculous,” said James, who had 28 points and 10 assists for the Lakers.

Doncic had his first 40-point triple-double as a Laker since arriving last season became the second player to have a 45-point triple double with five steals since the NBA began keeping track of steals. Cade Cunningham was first.

But the statistic that made Doncic smile the most in the postgame press conference was his single turnover.

“One turnover is the best thing on this stat sheet. We have seven turnovers, which is impressive for us, and we won the game,” Doncic said.

The Lakers led by 12 in the fourth quarter but the Jazz cut it to 134-130 before Doncic found Jaxson Hayes for his final assist and the cushion the Lakers needed to clinch the win.

He had a running conversation with a Jazz fan courtside and yelled, “Sit down” and “How are you doing now?” after Hayes threw down emphatic dunk off Doncic's lob.

Despite constant traps and doubles from the Jazz, Doncic had 10 points in the fourth as the Lakers outscored the Jazz 41-29.

For more than two decades, James has been accustomed to being the playmaker and the focus of his team’s offense. Now Doncic is the point, the trigger of the offensive attack, especially in crunch time.

The Lakers improved to 10-0 this season in crunch time with Doncic at the controls.

“It’s pretty awesome to be 10-0 in the clutch, and 12-3 on the road too, which is not easy,” Doncic said.

Marcus Smart was the recipient of two Doncic assists for 3-pointers during a fourth-quarter surge as the Jazz tried to double and trap Doncic.

Many of the Lakers — including Smart and Doncic who got technical fouls — were frustrated with the tightly-called game but Luka’s composure when it mattered most impressed Smart.

“It was big-time for us. He stayed in there mentally. I know he was very frustrated, but he kept his composure, held it together and did what he does best. He controlled his team and helped us come up with this victory,” Smart said.

The Lakers were missing Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton to injury but Doncic made sure that would not be an excuse.

“There are stretches of excellence but there are stretches where he’s not as engaged and isn’t executing our stuff defensive … but he played certainly well enough to lead us to a win. He and LeBron had 28 assists and three turnovers,” Los Angeles coach JJ Redick said.

Doncic agreed.

“Honestly, I could do some more,” Doncic said, despite his historic night.

