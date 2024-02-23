Lewis Hamilton will stay focused on increasing diversity in F1 when he joins Ferrari next year

SAKHIR, Bahrain — (AP) — Lewis Hamilton will continue to push for more diversity within Formula 1 when the seven-time champion moves to Ferrari next year.

Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, said Friday at preseason testing that he was proud of the legacy he would leave with Mercedes after he and the team developed diversity initiatives together, and that it would be a priority in his work with Ferrari.

“I’m immensely proud of the work that we’ve done within Mercedes. Since 2020 we’ve made some really great strides in improving diversity within the team,” he said.

“I think we are ahead of every other team in that respect, and there’s still a huge amount of work within the whole sport. I’m speaking to (F1 chief executive) Stefano (Domenicali) constantly and looking to work more with F1."

"And of course you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I’ve already made that a priority in speaking with (Ferrari executive chairman) John (Elkann) and they’re super excited to get on and work on it also.”

Hamilton won six of his seven world titles with the Mercedes team after joining in 2013, and his decision to leave Ferrari — a move he's said will be a "childhood dream" come true — shocked the sport.

During his time at Mercedes, Hamilton set up a commission to investigate ways to improve diversity in the motorsports industry and in the STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Hamilton and Mercedes also jointly created the Ignite partnership, which provides financial grants to organizations which promote diversity and inclusivity in motorsports and STEM.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.