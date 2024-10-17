Liberty hope their last-second shot provides a new outcome, a WNBA title, rather than 1999's letdown

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — It's been 25 years since the New York Liberty had a chance to close out a WNBA championship. Just like in 1999, a last-second shot gave them the opportunity to play for a title.

This time around, the Liberty are hoping for a different outcome.

Twenty-five years after Teresa Weatherspoon hit " The Shot " to even up the Finals series against Houston, Sabrina Ionescu nailed a 28-footer with a second left Wednesday night to give New York a 2-1 lead in its best-of-five series with the Lynx. The Liberty's first chance to close out the series is Friday night in Game 4.

In 1999, the Comets and Liberty played the next day and the Liberty lost that game for the championship.

“I haven’t thought about that, in the sense of they didn’t go out and achieve what it is that they wanted to do,” Ionescu said. “I think for us, it’s going to be changing that scripted narrative a little bit."

Ionescu's shot gave New York it's own spot in history as it's the first time that the franchise has ever led a Finals series in its six appearances in the championship round.

“It would mean everything. Stephen A. (Smith) was on today just talking (about) how it brings him chills to think about a championship in New York, and it’s just so many people who have New York running deep in their veins, wanting a championship,” Ionescu said. “And knowing that we’re doing that to other people’s lives through the way we play and bring them happiness and joy, that’s what sport is about.”

Minnesota will try and force a decisive Game 5 in New York on Sunday. The Lynx are looking for their own history as two straight wins would give the franchise five championships, breaking a tie for the most in league history with Houston and Seattle.

Four teams have been able to rally from 2-1 deficits to win a championship — the last being Minnesota in 2017. Assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson was on that squad and talked to the team after the loss Wednesday night.

“There's a lot of experience that we try to impart on them,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I did remind them how special they are and that we've answered every challenging situation whether it's a run in the game or any part of the season. Friday isn't going to be any different. We're going to answer the call for sure.”

The Lynx might have to do it without forward Alanna Smith, who was a key addition to the squad this season. She injured her back in Game 3 and played a gutty 20 minutes. She had to sit out the final six minutes when New York got the victory.

Smith said that she was going to play.

“I've been taking some anti-inflammatories, some painkillers,” Smith said.

Despite the loss, the Lynx are still a confident bunch. They shot 19 for 55 after the first quarter on Wednesday night, missing some really good looks in the final few minutes of the game.

“For sure we are confident still,” Courtney Williams said. “Watching the film, we know that those are shots we definitely can make.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.