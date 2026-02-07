Lindsey Vonn completes another training run and ready to race Olympic downhill on injured knee

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn wrapped up her second successful training run in a row Saturday and appears ready to go for gold in the Milan Cortina Olympics downhill at the age of 41, little more than a week after rupturing the ACL of her left knee.

The American crossed in third position, 0.37 seconds behind leader and teammate Breezy Johnson, and pumped her fist after seeing the result.

“All good,” Vonn told The Associated Press.

Vonn is preparing to race the downhill on Sunday with a large brace covering her injured knee. She had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics, raising the possibility that she would end not just her season but her career.

Instead, she has been steadfast in saying she would ski at the Olympics if at all possible and, after a training run was canceled Thursday, hit the Olympia delle Tofana downhill course on Friday and Saturday with the other racers. She placed 11th in Thursday's training, though the times mean nothing since the athletes do not always go all in.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.