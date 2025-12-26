Lions are out of the playoff race, Packers are among 11 teams in and 3 spots remain open

The Lions are staying home for the playoffs, the Packers are in the postseason and only one spot remains open in the NFC.

Detroit's dismal performance in a 23-10 loss to Minnesota on Christmas Day eliminated the Lions (8-8) and allowed Green Bay (9-5-1) to clinch at least a wild-card berth.

The Packers join the NFC East champion Eagles (10-5), the Bears (11-5), Seahawks (12-3), 49ers (11-4) and Rams (11-4). The Panthers (8-7) and Buccaneers (7-8) are battling for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Denver's 20-13 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night moved the Broncos (13-3) closer toward securing the AFC West and the No. 1 seed.

The Patriots (12-3), Bills (11-4), Jaguars (11-4) and Chargers (11-4) also have clinched playoff spots. The Texans (10-5), Steelers (9-6), Colts (8-7) and Ravens (7-8) are fighting for the last two spots in the AFC.

The opening game of the NFL’s holiday tripleheader had no impact on the playoffs. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 30-23.

With 10 days remaining in the regular season, only Philadelphia has locked up a division title. Eleven of the 14 playoff spots have been secured and six teams are in the race for the last three.

Here’s an updated playoff picture:

AFC East

New England clinches with a win over the Jets and a loss or tie by Buffalo or a tie against New York and loss by the Bills.

Buffalo would clinch with victories over Philadelphia and the Jets and if the Patriots lose to either the Jets or Dolphins.

AFC North

The Steelers clinch with a win or tie against the Browns or if the Ravens lose or tie the Packers on Saturday night.

The Ravens would clinch if Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland and they beat Green Bay and the Steelers in the final two games.

AFC South

Jacksonville clinches with a win over Indianapolis and a loss or tie by Houston or a tie against the Colts and a loss by the Texans.

Houston needs a win or tie over the Chargers or a loss or tie by the Colts to clinch a playoff spot. The Texans can win the division with victories over the Chargers and Colts in the final two games and one loss by the Jaguars against Indianapolis or Tennessee.

The Colts can’t win the division. They need Houston to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday to stay alive. Indianapolis then has to beat Jacksonville on Sunday and the Texans next week to earn a wild-card spot.

AFC West

The Broncos clinch if the Chargers lose or tie Houston. Denver can also secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed this weekend if the Chargers lose or tie and the Patriots lose and the Bills lose or tie and the Jaguars lose or tie.

NFC East

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles became the first team to win this division in consecutive seasons in two decades. They’ll be the NFC’s No. 2, 3 or 4 seed.

NFC North

Chicago clinches with a win over San Francisco, a loss by Green Bay or if both teams tie.

The Packers have to win their final two games against the Ravens and Vikings and the Bears would have go 0-2 or 0-1-1 for Green Bay to win the division.

NFC South

Carolina clinches with a win over Seattle and a loss or tie by Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers clinch with victories over Miami and the Panthers in the final two games.

NFC West

The Seahawks clinch the division with a victory over Carolina and a loss or tie by the Rams and a loss or tie by the 49ers or a tie against the Panthers and losses by the Rams and 49ers.

The 49ers would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed if they beat the Bears and Seahawks in their final two games at home.

The Rams still have a path to a division crown, but must finish with a better record than both Seattle and San Francisco.

