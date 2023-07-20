Live updates | South African amateur Lamprecht takes early lead after 66 at British Open

AMATEUR LAMPRECHT LEADS EARLY AFTER OPENING 66

HOYLAKE, England — (AP) — South African amateur Christo Lamprecht surprised by taking the early opening-round lead with a 5-under 66 at the British Open.

Lamprecht, a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech who qualified by winning the British Amateur at nearby Hillside links, closed his solid round with a short birdie putt after reaching the par-5 18th hole in two.

He made three birdies through his first six holes at Royal Liverpool. He had four more birdies after the turn, along with two bogeys on the par-4 11th and par-4 16th.

Lamprecht was two shots clear of 2009 champion Stewart Cink, who was 3 under after 17 holes.

SCHEFFLER MAKES THE TURN AT 1-UNDER PAR

Scottie Scheffler made the turn at 1-under par after two early birdies and a bogey in his opening round at the British Open.

He missed a short putt to drop a shot at the eighth after having made birdies on the second and fourth holes. The world No. 1 was tied for ninth early on.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 champion, had two early birdies offset by a double bogey at the par-4 eighth. He made another birdie at the par-4 11th to stay at 1 under, also tied for ninth.

There were two early eagles at the par-5 15th — by Lucas Herbert and Thomas Pieters. Pablo Larrazabal eagled the par-5 fifth.

Pieters briefly took the lead after his eagle but immediately fell back following a double bogey on the par-4 16th. He was tied for fourth at 2 under.

South African Christo Lamprecht was leading at 4 under through 17 holes.

JORDAN FINISHES STRONG AFTER HITTING OPENING SHOT

Home-crowd favorite Matthew Jordan finished strong after hitting the opening shot of the British Open, closing with a 2-under-par 69 that left him tied for second early on.

Jordan received a big ovation from the fans at the 18th hole after finishing his round with a par.

A Royal Liverpool member since he was a teenager, Jordan was making his first Open appearance. The Englishman had three birdies on the front nine and another on the second, along with a bogey on each side of the turn.

Christo Lamprecht, a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech who qualified by winning the British Amateur at the nearby Hillside links, was leading at 3 under through 13 holes.

SMITH OPENS TITLE DEFENSE, AMATEUR LEADS

Cameron Smith has started his title defense at the British Open and is chasing a South African amateur holding an unlikely lead at Royal Liverpool.

Smith is looking to do what no player has achieved since Padraig Harrington in 2008 and lift the claret jug in successive years.

The Australian opened with a birdie at the first after a putt from about eight feet.

Christo Lamprecht, a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech who qualified by winning the British Amateur at the nearby Hillside links, reached the back nine at 3 under. He made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 3.

Lamprecht is hard to miss. He stands at 6-foot-8 (2.03 meters) and hits it long off the tee.

He is a shot clear of 2009 champion Stewart Cink, who is 2 under after seven holes.

JORDAN OFF TO A STRONG START

Matthew Jordan enjoyed one thrill when he walked onto the first tee at Royal Liverpool to a rousing ovation before hitting the opening shot. It's only getting better for the player who knows these links better than anyone.

Jordan has been a Royal Liverpool member since he was a teenager. In his first Open appearance, he had three birdies on the front nine and was 2-under par to set the early target.

Among early starters, Ryan Fox is the only other player to have reached 2 under before dropping back.

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are among those playing later in the morning. Rory McIlroy plays late in the afternoon.

ROYAL LIVERPOOL MEMBER JORDAN GETS OPEN STARTED

Matthew Jordan has played Royal Liverpool hundreds of times. Thursday morning was unlike any other. He hit the opening tee shot in the 151st edition of the British Open.

Jordan received a rousing ovation from the grandstand behind the first tee, and then hit driver just left of the pot bunker into the rough. He put his next shot into a bunker left of the green and holed an 8-foot par putt.

It's not unusual for the R&A to have the first shot struck by a player with local connections. Jordan is different. He is a member at Royal Liverpool and has been since he was a teenager. He made it through qualifying to get into his first British Open.

Jordan gave the gallery more reason to cheer with a birdie on the second hole. Russell Henley would love to have his start back. Playing in the second group, he made double bogey.

The R&A is expecting 260,000 fans for the week.

